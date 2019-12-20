Bowl Game Betting Advice, Final Thoughts: Bahamas, Frisco, New Mexico, Cure, Boca Raton, Camellia, Las Vegas, New Orleans

The final thoughts, a few predictions, and some investment advice on the bowl games to make your life a heck of a lot better than it currently is.

This is all for spits, giggles, and entertainment purposes only, however, just in case you dabble …

“Well, you don’t got to be Stonewall Jackson to know you don’t want to fight in a basement.” – Lt. Aldo Raine

“Well, you don’t got to be a genius to know that you don’t want to fight the NFL when you’re trying to schedule a slew of bowl games.” – Pete Fiutak

Before we start, seriously, college football, WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU DOING?

I love bowl games. You love bowl games. We all love bowl games. There are six on Saturday that will be watched be me and approximately 14 other people. And why?

NFL playoff chases and fantasy football championships.

Texans and Bucs at 1 ET – right before the New Mexico Bowl gets started.

Bills and Patriots at 4:30 ET – good luck with that, Cheribundi Boca Raton and Camellia bowls.

Rams at 49ers at 8:15 ET – I need Jimmy G. to rock in that. I’ll care about the R+L Carriers New Orleans, but …

Seriously, bowl games? You had ALL WEEK to get these things started and have the attention of the sports world all to yourself.

However, if you really do dabble, then bowl games are going to front-and-center in your world.

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Charlotte

Buffalo Bulls bowl on Friday, Buffalo Bills vs. New England on Saturday. That’s a lot of Buffalo football.

UB is going for its first ever bowl win, Charlotte is playing in its first ever bowl game, and both teams are going to be fired up to play in this thing.

The Bulls are better, with a stronger defense and Jaret Patterson and the ground game able to rumble through a Charlotte team that’s fine, but with a shaky defense.

The line started out at Buffalo -4.5, cranked up -6.5, and has stayed fixed there ever since. We’ve all been burned by UB in spotlight games – Kent State, 2018 MAC Championship, 2018 Dollar General Bowl – but if we’re playing this straight up and not trying to measure the emotion of a bowl game, the Bulls are a touchdown better.

– CFN Bahamas Bowl Preview, Prediction

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State

Yeah, yeah, yeah, even after thinking Buffalo is going to roll, when it comes to bowl games this year, 1) you pick against the MAC, and 2) YOU PICK AGAINST THE MAC.

Here’s Kent State’s big problem: Jordan Love needs a great game.

The Utah State quarterback has the tools and talent to be a top 100 pick, but he’s had a rough year and needs to go out with a bang. This might not be 52-13 like Utah State cranked up against North Texas in last year’s New Mexico, but it might not be terribly far off if the FlashFast attack of Kent State isn’t rolling.

The line was at Utah State -7 throughout the process, and now it’s 6.5 after a slew of players – including Love – were charged with marijuana possession. You don’t need the extra half point.

– CFN Frisco Bowl Preview, Prediction

NEXT: Saturday, December 21 bowls