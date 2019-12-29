Clemson 29, Ohio State 23: 5 Thoughts On The Fiesta Bowl

Clemson beat Ohio State 29-23 to win the Fiesta Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.

Fiesta Bowl: 5 Things That Matter

Final Score: Clemson 29, Ohio State 23

5. The officials made some questionable calls, but …

Ohio State had the puck on its stick with a chance to go to the national championship, and it came up short.

Like it or not, no matter if you think it’s a good rule or not, that was absolutely targeting by Shaun Wade. You can’t hit a guy like he did, he was ejected, and there wasn’t any hesitation. It was obvious – again, like it or not.

However …

Clemson’s Justyn Ross caught a pass in the third quarter, took one, two, three, and almost four steps, Jeff Okudah stripped it, the Buckeyes took it for a score, and …

Incomplete pass.

This was originally called a catch and fumble return TD, but was overturned as an incomplete pass. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/3RxiGYTvCv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2019

The officials didn’t blink at this, either, but that was a catch, he did establish himself, that was a fumble, and Ohio State got hosed.

However, again, no matter what you think about those calls, no matter what else happened over the course of the game, no matter how everything came to be …

