Cal Wins Redbox Bowl Over Illinois 35-20: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

Cal Wins Redbox Bowl Over Illinois 35-20. Reaction and 5 thoughts on the Bear win.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak



Cal Wins Redbox Bowl

Final Score: Cal 35, Illinois 20

CFN Prediction: Cal 23, Illinois 17

Line: Cal -6.5, o/u: 47.5

5. Where did this O come from?

Oregon got by Michigan State 7-6 in last year’s Redbox Bowl.

And that’s giving both of those offenses too much credit.

The 2019 Illinois football team finished 119th in the nation in total offense, amassing 319 yards per game.

It came up with 450 yards.

The Cal offense managed just 20 points per game, came up with more than 28 just once, and put up a season-high 33 on Washington State.

It scored 35 points.

Bowl games tend to get a little more offensive at times, but this was a bit of a stunner in a good way. This game was destined to be a dogfight with points coming at a premium, but it became a whole lot more fun.

Unfortunately for the Big Ten …

NEXT: Illinois couldn’t get Cal to screw up