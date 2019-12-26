Auburn vs. Minnesota: Outback Bowl Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Auburn vs. Minnesota: Outback Bowl fearless prediction and game preview.

Auburn vs. Minnesota: Outback Bowl Broadcast

Date: January 1, 2020

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Network: ESPN

Tickets: Get Outback Tickets Here

Auburn (9-3) vs. Minnesota (10-2) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Outback Bowl

– It’s going on at the same time as Michigan vs. Alabama in the VRBO Citrus. Here’s the deal with this – it could be fantastic, in which case you need to pay attention to it and enjoy.

The last two have been fantastic. South Carolina rallied back to stun Michigan in the 2018 Outback, and last year, Iowa battled Mississippi State for a 27-22 win. There was also a terrific run of Outbacks with 12 of 16 from 2000 to 2015 entertaining-to-classic.

And then the SEC teams whacked the Big Ten squads by a combined score of 75-9 in 2016 and 2017.

So if this turns into a dud, bail and see what Bama is doing to Jim Harbaugh, or vice versa. But …

– Minnesota has shown up strong in bowls lately. It seemed like there wasn’t any chance against a fired up Georgia Tech team in Paul Johnson’s last game, but the Gophers dominated last season’s Quick Lane Bowl. The program has won three straight bowls after losing seven straight, under PJ Fleck, the team is going to come into this with the A effort.

The Gophers lost two of their last three, but this is the game to make the season special. Win, and it’ll be Minnesota’s first season with more than ten wins since the 1904 team went 13-0, helped by wins over Twin Cities Central High School, Shattuck, and Lawrence.

– Auburn has been a flaky bowl team under Gus Malzahn. It’s 2-4, but one of those losses was a national championship, and another was a 34-31 battle to Wisconsin in the 2015 Outback. And, of course, there was the sleepy effort in the 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach that launched the whole UCF national championship thing.

And then there was last year with a 63-14 annihilation of Purdue in the Music City.

This bowl is gravy time.

Auburn battled hard in totally acceptable losses to LSU, Florida and Georgia, and turned Alabama’s season into a failure with a 48-45 Iron Bowl win. Take down Minnesota, and it’ll be a second ten-win season in the last three seasons and third overall under Malazahn.

