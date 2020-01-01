Arizona State Wins Sun Bowl Over Florida State 20-14: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

Arizona State Wins Sun Bowl Over Florida State 20-14. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.

Arizona State wins Sun Bowl

Final Score: Arizona State 20, Florida State 14

CFN Prediction: Arizona State 34, Florida State 27

Line: Arizona State -4, o/u: 54.5

5. Arizona State won, but …

This wasn’t a very good Florida State team.

It was a Seminole squad in the midst of a coaching change, in a transitional period, and with a whole slew of other things going on with a few NFL decisions along with new head man Mike Norvell getting settled in.

FSU turned it over six times, were flagged eight times, and couldn’t deep to get out of its own way when it had to try keeping the chains moving …

And Arizona State still needed to rally with 11 fourth quarter points to get the bowl win.

It wasn’t a pretty performance by the Sun Devils. They failed to get to 300 yards of total offense, struggled to find anything that consistently worked, and had no offensive pop whatsoever, but the six takeaways saved the day.

Don’t ask how the sausage is made on this one. It’s a bowl win for ASU, and it’s not giving it back.

NEXT: No Eno Benjamin, big problem