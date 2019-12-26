Alabama vs. Michigan: Citrus Bowl Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs. Michigan: VRBO Citrus Bowl fearless prediction and game preview.

Alabama vs. Michigan: Citrus Bowl Broadcast

Date: January 1, 2020

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Network: ABC

Tickets: Get Citrus Bowl Tickets Here

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Alabama (10-2) vs. Michigan (9-3) Game Preview

If want in on the bowl games, sign up with BetMGM

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The VRBO Citrus Bowl

– Really, is there a more fascinating matchup this bowl season? The storylines are huge, from Alabama being in a bowl game that doesn’t really matter for the first time since 2013, to Jim Harbaugh getting a chance to win ten games for the fourth time in five seasons, to Harbaugh getting a chance at a massive-name win to shut everyone up, to Nick Saban trying to salvage something out of a season that crashed and burned at Auburn, to this being just the fifth time these two kids have hooked up, to …

It’s Michigan vs. Alabama on New Year’s Day.

A dud for several years – seven straight Citrus Bowls were decided by ten points or more from 2011 to 2016 – the last two were fantastic with Notre Dame stunning LSU 21-17 to kick off 2018, and Kentucky getting by Penn State 27-24 in last season’s showdown.

One way or another, this will be a bowl everyone will be talking about.

– Michigan had a fine year, but not a special one. For all the screaming and yelling about Harbaugh’s inability to get the program over the hump and to the College Football Playoff – or even to get by Ohio State – but this would be a big deal.

This might be a bit of a wounded Alabama team – at least in terms of pride – but so what? Pull this off, and again, four ten-win seasons in five years – and six in his last seven years as a college coach going back to his 12-1 final year at Stanford in 2010 – would be outstanding.

And to bust through an ugly bowl run with a win over the Crimson Tide would be even better.

Michigan has lost its last three bowls under Harbaugh – including last year’s Peach in a 41-15 dumping against Florida – and the program has dropped five of its last six and ten of its last 13 after beating the Gators in the 2003 Outback.

– If you include College Football Playoff semifinal games as bowls, the last nine post-season games Alabama has played in has involved the season’s national champion. To take this further, the national champion has played in 12 of the last 14 Bama bowl games going back to the 2009 Sugar.

After the 2007 Independence Bowl, Alabama hasn’t played in anything other than an A-list bowl/CFP games under Saban, who has gone 11-5 in the post-season since he’s been at Bama.

This year’s team lost by five to LSU and – despite outplaying Auburn in several ways – dropped the Iron Bowl by three. That’s it.

Win, and this becomes a blip of a season that might have been different if Tua Tagovailoa hadn’t been injured. Lose, and considering the way last year ended with the blowout loss to Clemson, this is going to be a rough offseason.

NEXT: Why Michigan Will Win