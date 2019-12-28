Air Force 31 Washington State 21: 5 Thoughts On The Cheez-It Bowl

Air Force rumbled over Washington State to win the Cheez-It Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.

Cheez-It Bowl: 5 Things That Matter

Final Score: Air Force 31, Washington State 21

CFN Prediction: Air Force 30, Washington State 27

Line: Air Force -2.5, o.u: 71.5

5. It was a BAD night for the Air Raid

All of this crazy passing, fun-time yards, big bombs, and huge plays down the field are all shiny and fun, but it’s nice to be able to power the ball a little bit, too.

USC winged it all over the yard against Iowa in the Holiday Bowl – and got blown out by a team that put up the most points it cranked up all year long.

Washington State’s Anthony Gordon threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns with no picks. It was a blast, Brandon Arcenado caught 11 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown, and …

Air Force won by ten points.

Two empty trips deep in the red zone, a running game that ran eight times for 15 yards, and no ball control whatsoever. This wasn’t the finest hour for a one-dimensional attack that can only throw it.

NEXT: It was a BAD night for the Pac-12